Where To Watch Fan Controlled Football? FCF Live Stream, Schedule And Format

Although the NFL season has come to an end, it doesn't mean there's no more football. Fan Controlled Football is finally here, with week 1 of the inaugural season of FCF having already begun from Saturday, February 13 onwards. The new six-week pro indoor football league will consist of four teams — Glacier Boyz, Zappers, Beasts, and Wild Aces — that will play this season in a seven-on-seven arena-style format, with a 50-yard field and several innovations altering the format.

What is Fan Controlled Football? Rules and format of FCF

Notably, the fans — as the name suggests — are in charge of the construction of and play-calling for teams in this football game. Fans can join a squad and play the role of both general manager and coach. New rosters will be drafted each week — though fans can choose one keeper — with three-man offensive lines and defenses each counting as a single unit.

Each game will consist of two 20-minute halves, with the goal being to complete matches in under an hour of real-time. Opening possession will be determined by a bout of rock, paper scissors. Halftime is only eight minutes, and there's a one-minute warning at the end of each half. Fans will also vote on which plays will be called in-game. They can increase their voting power by successfully constructing powerful rosters and effective game plans.

Instead of point-after kicking tries, teams will pit a quarterback and a receiver against a defensive back in a showdown to put the ball into the end zone or be denied. One-point attempts will come from the 5-yard line and two-point attempts from the 10. Other unique rules include the lack of delay-of-game penalties and no backup quarterbacks. The 2021 FCF season will consist of three weeks of regular-season play, a playoff week and a championship game.

Fan Controlled Football schedule

Week 1

Glacier Boyz vs. Wild Aces

Beasts vs. Zappers

Week 2

Beasts vs. Wild Aces

Zappers vs. Glacier Boyz

Week 3

Zappers vs. Wild Aces

Beasts vs. Glacier Boyz

Where to watch Fan Controlled Football live?

All the FCF games this season will stream live on Twitch every Saturday. Fans can also stream games on the Fan Controlled Football app. There will be no live broadcast of the FCF games in India. However, live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of the teams.

