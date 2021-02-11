Why Tom Brady’s Plant-based, gluten-free Choices Might Cause harm to NFL Legend’s Health

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has kept himself in peak condition with a strict diet that includes no white sugar, processed flour or dairy. However, health experts have warned against following some of his more extreme measures, which could harm the body in the long run. Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday and netizens have been curious to know how the 43-year-old still manages to keep himself in pristine shape at his age.

Tom Brady diet: NFL icon drinks 5 litres of water every day but does not intake some 'healthy' vegetables

According to reports from Menshealth.com, the first thing Brady reaches for in the morning is a 20-ounce glass of water infused with electrolytes. He then follows that up with smoothie, which typically consists of blueberries, bananas, nuts, and seeds. During his morning workout, Brady continues to sip on water and follows it up with a protein shake.

His breakfast includes avocado and eggs while his lunch consists of salads with nuts and fish. Brady opts for hummus, guacamole, or mixed nuts for snacks during the evenings. For dinner, the superstar QB usually feasts on roasted vegetables and chicken. The former Patriots star reportedly drinks around 25 glasses of water in a day.

In 2017, Brady revealed that he was keen on eating “alkalizing” foods, or foods meant to decrease inflammation in his body to prolong his NFL career. Although Brady still follows an organic, gluten-free diet, he avoids veggies such as tomatoes, mushrooms, capsicum and eggplant because they can cause inflammation. On game day, Brady's day on a plate consists of just an almond butter and jam sandwich and a smoothie.

However, CSIRO nutrition and research scientist, Dr Gilly Hendrie, has claimed that the majority of people who tend to follow Brady's diet may cause themselves harm due to the lack of key nutrients entering the body. He said, "What people don't realize is that Brady puts in the effort and trains his body every day. So avoiding the few veggies is good for him, but only till he continues to play at the top level. Once he stops playing, he needs to add those nutrients that he is missing in his body."

Former president of Sports Dietitians Australia, Simone Austin, also explained the ill-effects of Brady's diet. She said, "There's no need to eliminate certain veggies unless you are medically advised to do so. You wouldn't ask a celebrity to fix your car or your teeth, so why are you asking them about your health? They're not qualified for that. Instead of focusing on what you should be cutting out, focus on what you should be putting in".

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram