NFL Won't Release Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Super Bowl Altercation Audio, Press No Charges

NFL Films won't be releasing the Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu audio after the duo clashed in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs safety had said in a since-deleted tweet that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had started the verbal spat when he called Mathieu “something" he "won’t repeat". On Thursday, the NFL released the full mic’d up audio of the Super Bowl, but they left out the spice of the altercation.

What did Tom Brady say to Tyrann Mathieu? NFL won't release altercation audio

According to a report by NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, the NFL’s in-house production company won’t be disclosing the contents of the exchange between Brady and Mathieu. As the source explained it, NFL Films typically does not reveal the audio of such squabbles between players. The Tyrann Mathieu deleted tweet prompted many to think that Brady had used a racial slur or something else that had crossed the line.

However, Michael Irvin, who evidently had access to the mic’d-up footage as part of Showtime’s Inside The NFL, alluded those fears by saying that no racists remarks were made by Brady. Speaking on Rich Eisen’s show, Irvin said that the two guys were competing and that he believes that "we should clean that up somewhere, somehow". The interaction between Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady resulted in a flag being thrown against Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady going at it



(via @NFLBrasil)



pic.twitter.com/N4hJ2YhBUw — Beyond The Bleachers (@BeyondBleachers) February 8, 2021

According to ESPN, after the Super Bowl win, Tom Brady reportedly texted Tyrann Mathieu following the Super Bowl 2021 for his actions during the game. The Chiefs safety had said he had never seen that side of Brady before, and the 43-year-old apologised for being competitive and matching the 28-year-old's intensity. Brady called Mathieu the "ultimate competitor" and mentioned that he had closely watched the Chiefs safety since his days at LSU, and he praised Mathieu for his heart, calling him an "incredible leader, champion and class act".

Tyrann Mathieu finished with three tackles and had an interception wiped off the board due to a penalty. While the 28-year-old was involved in a series of conflicts with Brady, Mathieu said he didn’t think the encounter and subsequent penalty affected his play. The Chiefs safety had no hard feelings towards the Bucs superstar, claiming that Brady is a great quarterback and he had no comment for it. Brady meanwhile completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday night. The 43-year-old veteran was awarded the MVP for his efforts, his fifth overall, and the oldest ever to win the honour.

(Image Courtesy: AP)