Eminem Congratulates NFL Legend Tom Brady After Leading The Bucs To Super Bowl Success

Tom Brady has seen a lot of plaudits come his way since helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl 2021 title on Sunday. The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium, clinch their first Super Bowl title since 2002. The win was Brady's seventh in his career, more than any other franchise in NFL history.

Eminem on Tom Brady: 'They hate us, coz they ain't us'

Tom Brady and Eminem have both stamped their authorities in their respective fields, coming from their Michigan roots. The former recently added another feather to his cap, and the Slim Shady was quick to pour in on the plaudits for the veteran quarterback. Brady was seemingly having a lot of fun during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade and dropped his traditional 'W' video while partying on his boat in Tampa.

In the video, the former New England Patriots star can be seen posing with his two backup quarterbacks, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, holding the Super Bowl title. In the past, these videos featured his best mate Rob Gronkowski, but the 43-year-old opted for a change while background played the intro of “Without Me” by Eminem (“Guess who’s back, back again…). The words, “Still Here. Never Left. To Be Continued” flash across the screen after his highlights from the Super Bowl clash against the Chiefs.

Eminem returned the favour by offering up some kind words of encouragement. Slim Shady tweeted, "Congrats, @TomBrady," alongside Brady's original video post. “They hate us cuz they ain’t us!” Ofcourse, the slogan has been long adopted by Brady's former team, The New England Patriots, but perhaps Eminem found himself relating to the rebellious flex. The 48-year-old himself has his fair share of haters, despite being one of the most successful artists of all time.

Tom Brady NFL career: Tom Brady Super Bowl wins

In his very first season in Florida, Tom Brady ended the Buccaneers' Super Bowl drought, winning them their first NFL championship since 2002. For Brady, this was his seventh overall, more than any other franchise in NFL history. Both the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers were tied at the top with six Super Bowls each, but Brady's seventh meant that he had cemented his legacy even further.

The 43-year-old also became the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, and win it, breaking his own record achieved during Patriots' 2019 win. He also became the second quarterback after Peyton Manning to win the Super Bowl with two different franchises, with the latter having won with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers, Eminem Instagram)