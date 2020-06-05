Where Was Holey Moley 2 Filmed? Why Is Steph Curry Animated In The Sequel?

Holey Moley 2: The Sequel premiered on May 21, 2020. Despite the coronavirus lockdown, the plans for Holey Moley season 2 were not altered much as reports suggest the filming was almost complete before the United States was hit with the lockdown. Here's everything to know about where was Holey Moley 2 filmed and all information on Holey Moley season 2.

Where was Holey Moley 2 filmed? Holey Moley 2 filming locations

ABC's miniature golf competition is currently in its second season, but if productions for the sequel had started any later, there's a high possibility that the show might not have aired on the scheduled date. To answer the query about 'Where was Holey Moley 2 filmed?', the second season was filmed at Sable Ranch in Canyon County, Santa Clarita, California. The show is produced by Eureka. The golf course at Sable Ranch was reportedly designed by the ATS Team, in partnership with Eureka.

Wes Dening, the executive VP for programming and development at Eureka, said in an interview that the location offered 'acres of space' for production of the reality golf show. Shows like FOX's Utopia and ABC’s Wipeout were also filmed at this Sable Ranch. The first season of Holey Moley was also filmed at the same location. As per reports, the revamped miniature golf course was constructed at the location about eight weeks before the filming for Holey Moley season 2 began in February 2020.

Where was Holey Moley 2 filmed? Holey Moley 2 filming locations and schedule

According to reports, night shoots started around 7:30 PM local time and ended between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM local time. While the major chunk of the production was completed before the lockdown, Holey Moley season 2 still missed the filming of Steph Curry's cameo appearance. The Golden State Warriors star serves as one of the executive producers of the show. In season 1, Steph Curry had an on-air role during various episodes.

Wes Dening confirmed that Curry was expected to complete his shoot obligations before the lockdown. However, the three-time NBA champion was unwell and hence, the filming was postponed. Then the lockdown hit and any possibilities of complete the production for Curry's cameo hit a dead end. The producers, therefore, resorted to using an animated version of the NBA star in Holey Moley season 2.

