CM Punk Drops Another Pipebomb, Delivers Powerful Message About Racism And White Privilege

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently delivered a powerful speech about racism and white privilege while talking about the Black Lives Matter movement that is taking place in the United States cities after the death of George Floyd. While talking to WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Booker T on the latest episode of WWE Backstage, ‘The Best in the World’ gave some advice to ‘white guys’. CM Punk said that the ‘white people’ should listen to their ‘black brothers & sisters and understand where they are coming from’.

“I'm a white guy. I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel and I don't think that it's my place to tell them how they need to react. I'm here to tell white people that you need to listen to your black brothers and sisters and you need to understand where they are coming from,” CM Punk said.

CM Punk statement: CM Punk asks ‘white people’ to 'shut up and listen'

CM Punk added that he wants to live in a country where if an African-American gets stopped by a white police officer, he just has to worry about not getting a ticket. “I don't want to live somewhere where, Mark, if your son gets pulled over, he's worried he's going to get murdered,” CM Punk stated. CM Punk revealed that people need to fight intolerance with intolerance and mentioned that ‘white people’ should use their ‘white privilege’ to help their 'black brothers and sisters'.

“Fascism and racism cannot win, and if you're struggling to come up with a way that you can help, the easiest way to help is to combat that intolerance with intolerance. There's no room for it,” CM Punk stated.

"My family we all went, and we protested, it was peaceful. It was black, white, hispanic, asian, it was a melting pot of people." - @TheMarkHenry #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/gRkjJxFUtn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020

"If you see something, say something. Be responsible, be a leader don't be a follower." - @BookerT5x #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/t4s3umjezP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GgWAPz4jkQ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020

WWE Backstage ratings take a hit despite powerful episode on CM Punk addressing white privilege

For the first time since January 2019, CM Punk’s appearance on WWE Backstage didn’t lead to a bump in the ratings. This week’s WWE Backstage episode brought an average of 121,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18–49 demographic. According to Showbuzz Daily, WWE Backstage was the fourth-highest rated show on Tuesday night.

