Floyd Mayweather's Ex Girlfriend Yaya Gets Detained By Los Angeles Police Department

Gervonta Davis is walking perfectly over Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps. The two-weight world champion is yet to lose a fight in his professional career. The 25-year-old has faced 22 men in his career and he has defeated all of them. However, he recently made headlines for an expected reason since he and Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Yaya got detained by the Los Angeles Police department.

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Yaya detained by Los Angeles Police

According to reports, Gervonta Davis and Yaya are currently in a relationship. However, fans found it a little unconventional as the duo were spotted being handcuffed on the streets of Los Angeles. The actual reason for the arrest is still not clear. Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Yaya were spotted being careless about the police detention. Yaya and Gervonta Davis were seen sharing a laugh while they were being handcuffed and fans became desperate to know the reason. The conversation between Gervonta Davis and Yaya is not audible but it is pretty clear that the duo were unaffected with police interference. The Los Angeles Police Department has not revealed the reasons yet. Take a look at the video that stunned the entire boxing community for all the obvious reasons.

According to fan speculations, Floyd Mayweather has something to do with the incident. The entire comments section of the post got filled with the name of Floyd Mayweather while the investigation is still in progress. According to reports, Gervonta Davis also had a link up with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter and boxing fans wasted no time in pointing that out.

(Image courtesy: Pinterest and Instagram of Gervonta Davis)