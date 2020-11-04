Floyd Mayweather Says He Would “give It All Up" To Have Ex-girlfriend Back After Her Death

Floyd Mayweather recently appeared on the premiere of ‘Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee: Uncensored’ where he remembered his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who passed away in March 2020. Harris, who had three children with Floyd Mayweather was found dead in a car parked outside her home in Valencia. Later, it was revealed that 40-year-old died due to an ‘accidental drug overdose’.

Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris had a tumultuous relationship when they dated between 1995 and 2010. Things turned sour between the pair when Harris accused Floyd Mayweather of domestic violence, for which the 50-0 fighter went to jail in 2010. Despite this, the two raised their kids together and Floyd Mayweather has since paid his respects to Harris by claiming that he would give up everything to bring her back.

Floyd Mayweather says Josie Harris was a “sweet soul”

Floyd Mayweather said that despite whatever happened between him and Josie Harris, he always respected her. He recalled that she was a “sweet soul” and it was really tough to recover after losing her.

Floyd Mayweather added that he almost never attends funerals, but he made an exception for Harris. "Everything I asked for in life, any and everything I thought about in life, I got. And I'll say this every day, just for her to come back, I'll give it all, man," Floyd Mayweather said on the ‘Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee: Uncensored’ show.

Floyd Mayweather to become a grandfather

Apart from the three kids he had with Harris - Koraun, Zion Shamaree and Jirah - Floyd Mayweather has two more and is set to become a grandfather. His daughter Iyanna, who he had with Melissia Rene Brim, is expecting a baby with rapper NBA YoungBoy. The child will be Iyanna’s first, but NBA YoungBoy has five other children from his previous girlfriends. While sharing the news on Hollywood Unlocked, Mayweather claimed that he’s happy as long as his daughter is happy.

"If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half," Floyd Mayweather added.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather/ Instagram