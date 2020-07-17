Who Is Emily Applegate? Former Redskins Employee Slams Team Executives For Sexual Abuse

Dan Snyder and controversies seem to be going hand-in-hand in recent weeks. After weeks of criticism and backlash over the continued use of the controversial 'Redskins' nickname, the recent bombshell piece by the Washington Post has drawn attention to years of toxic work culture within the organisation. Per the report, 15 former employees of the franchise have accused several members of the internal committee of sexual harassment. While Dan Snyder's name is not among the accused, few of his close associates have been named by the victims.

Out of the 15 women named in the report, New Jersey native Emily Applegate is the only one whose name has been published. Applegate has accused several high-level authorities within the organisation of making unwarranted passes at her and even at times abusing her verbally.

Who is Emily Applegate?

A business marketing graduate from Kean University, Emily Applegate served as the marketing coordinator at Washington's NFL team between December 2014 and August 2015, per her LinkedIn account. She previously worked as a premium client services coordinator at the franchise between February 2014 and August December 2014. Since leaving the NFL side, Applegate worked as a senior sales and service ticket representative at the University of Texas before taking up the job of an on-air personality and assistant producer at Tailgate Country on The Horn show.

Between 2016 and 2018, Applegate volunteered at Sexual Assualt Advocate where she served as an advocate to survivors in helping them understand their rights, forensic exams and other procedures.

Emily Applegate Redskins allegations

As quoted by the Washington Post, Applegate described her 19-month stay with the NFL team as: "the most miserable experience of my life.” Applegate said the fear of jeopardising her career was the primary reason she and others did not speak up about the incidents of sexual assault before. "I needed to keep my job. When it comes down to it, 98 percent of people make decisions on stuff like this based on needing to keep their jobs - which is why this stuff goes on for so long."

The courage here from Emily Applegate & the other women is remarkable. The Post’s reporting is excellent. The details are disgusting & disturbing.



Also: The power dynamics that allowed this stuff to fester exist throughout the NFL and sports. This isn’t just a R*dskins problem. https://t.co/qb3jktI3rF — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 16, 2020

In the article, which included interviews of over 40 current and former employees of the franchise, Applegate accused Washington’s chief operating officer Mitch Gershman and former president of business operations, Dennis Greene, of sexual harassment. Applegate recalled Gershman calling her "f***ing stupid" and insisting she wore tight clothes "so men in the room have something to look at." Applegate further said Gershman routinely berated her for trivial mistakes like printer malfunctions.

The report also includes an interview of Gershman where he denied those allegations. Gershman said he does not even remember who she is and he thought the NFL team was a great place to work at. Gershman further extended his apologies to the people who thought he was being verbally abusive. He has been associated with the franchise since 2002.

Meanwhile, Dennis Greene, who has also been accused by several other women, was fired from the franchise in 2018 for his involvement in the 2013 photoshoot scandal involving the team's cheerleaders in Costa Rica.

In a statement released in the aftermath of the massive bombshell, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct very seriously. “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly," the statement read. According to reports, the organisation has hired Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP, Columbia based law firm, to conduct an independent review of the team's work culture and the allegations.

(Image Credits: Emily Applegate Facebook Account, AP)