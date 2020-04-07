Who Is Iyanna Mayweather’s Mother? Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Stabs Woman: Report

Melissa Brim and Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather was recently arrested for allegedly Lapattra Jacobs. NBA YoungBoy and Lapattra Jacobs were reportedly at his house when Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather entered and asked Lapattra Jacobs to leave. Iyanna Mayweather allegedly told Lapattra Jacobs that she is YoungBoy’s fiancee and she doesn’t like his ‘soon to be husband’ hanging out with Lapattra Jacobs.

The two started arguing and the argument moved into the kitchen where Melissa Brim’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather was holding two knives. When Lapattra Jacobs said something negative about Iyanna Mayweather, Melissa Brim’s daughter allegedly ‘stabbed her once in the arm, and then again in the other arm’. YoungBoy reportedly called the police as soon as possible. When the police reached YoungBoy’s house they found Lapattra Jacobs lying on the ground. Lapattra Jacobs was taken to the hospital soon after.

Iyanna Mayweather Arrested: Police release Melissa Brim's daughter Iyanna Mayweather mugshot

Houston Police booked Iyanna Mayweather into the Harris County jail for attacking Lapattra Jacobs with a deadly weapon. However, Melissa Brim’s daughter was released from jail a few days later on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Houston Police also released an Iyanna Mayweather mugshot soon after arresting her.

Iyanna Mayweather's mugshot was released after she allegedly stabbed NBA YoungBoy's baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs. She was released from jail on Saturday on a $30,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court today (April 6)

Iyanna Mayweather Arrested: Who is Iyanna Mayweather mother Melissa Brim?

Melissa Brim is an entrepreneur and the ex-girlfriend of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. According to reports, Melissa Brim and Floyd Mayweather met each other at a bar in the early 2000s. The couple soon started dating and had daughter Iyanna Mayweather. A few years later, the couple separated, but they are still amicable and are raising Iyanna Mayweather together. Apart from Iyanna, Melissa Brim has one more child named Devion Cromwell.

