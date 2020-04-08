Who Is Jim Everett? Ex-Rams QB Remembers Attacking Jim Rome On Live TV In 1994 Interview

Monday marked the 26th anniversary of the famous 'Jim Chris Everett' mix-up that occurred on Jim Rome's popular talk show which aired on ESPN in 1994. The Rams quarterback went after the popular talk show host after the latter continued to refer to him as women's tennis pro athlete - Chris Evert. So, who is Jim Everett and why was Jim Everett called Chris? Also, take a look at the Jim Everett net worth details.

Who is Jim Everett? Why was Jim Everett called Chris?

Jim Everett is a former NFL professional player who gained fame while playing for the LA Rams franchise. The quarterback is still the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards. He ended his career with the San Diego Chargers in 1997.

Jim Everett attacks Jim Rome

Who was Jim Everett? Ex-Rams QB went after Jim Rome on live TV 26 years ago

One of the most iconic moments from Jim Everett’s career off the field came on April 6, 1994. The Rams QB attacked ESPN host Jim Rome on live television, knocking the latter out of his chair while tackling him to the ground. The duo were involved in a feud before the altercation after Rome refused to stop calling Everett “Chris.” The talk show host criticized Everett for avoiding hits on the field and hence continued to use the name “Chris,” in reference to women’s tennis player Chris Evert. Everett tolerated it to a certain point after which he launched a full-scale tackle on Rome on live television.

Jim Everett net worth vs Jim Rome net worth

Jim Everett

Net worth : 5million



Jim Rome

Net worth: 75 million



