Who Is Ray Ciccarelli? Twitter Roasts NASCAR Driver Who Quits Over Confederate Flag Ban

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli shocking announced his decision to quit the motorsport company after it banned the use of the 'NASCAR confederate flag' during its events. Ciccarelli announced his decision on Wednesday via Facebook where he posted a long message, slamming the protests during the national anthem and claiming the people who use the NASCAR Confederate flag are not racist. Amid the protests against racism in the US, Ciccarelli's controversial comments were not taken kindly by fans on social media as 'Who is Ray Ciccarelli?' has become the general query as well as theme for trollers to slam the 50-year-old NASCAR truck driver.

Who is Ray Ciccarelli?

Ray Ciccarelli is (or was) a part-time stock car racing driver who participated in the NASCAR Gander RV and Truck Series. He participated in Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia and drove his own CMI Motorsports' (Ciccarelli Moving & Installation) No. 49 Chevrolet Silverado. Before racing in the NASCAR, Ciccarelli was a part-time racer in the ARCA Racing Series.  

Who is Ray Ciccarelli? Ray Ciccarelli record

He first raced for NASCAR in 2017 when he participated in Eldora Dirt Derby Series that year. The Ray Ciccarelli record reads: a total of 18 races participated and one top-10 finish with no wins at all. Although unverified, according to Net Worths Pedia, the Ray Ciccarelli net worth figure stands between $1 to 5 million. His earnings from NASCAR remain unknown.

Who is Ray Ciccarelli? Retirement after NASCAR Confederate flag ban

On Wednesday, ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, the racing company announced the ban of the NASCAR Confederate flag, which many considered it to be a racist symbol since it was used a flag to denote slavery in the 1800s. Ciccarelli was left unimpressed with NASCAR's decision and hence announced his decision to part ways with the company. 

"Well, it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ray Ciccarelli wrote in his now-deleted Facebook post. He also claimed a person should have the right to fly "whatever" flag he/she loves. "I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl (people) that do and it doesn't make them a racist," he added. "All you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another," he concluded. He also withdrew from this weekend's Homestead-Miami Speedway event.

Unsurprisingly, the 50-year-old was ridiculed by fans on social media for his controversial remarks. Fans targetted his largely unremarkable NASCAR career, some even claimed Ciccarelli leaving does not change anything or NASCAR or the fans. 

Who is Ray Ciccarelli? Fans troll NASCAR racer 

