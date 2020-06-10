Who Is Renee Gracie? Ex-Australian Racer Turned Adult Film Actress Says Dad's Proud Of Her

Former Australian racer Renee Gracie made headlines recently after she revealed she has decided to venture into the adult film industry. However, not much is known about Renee Gracie, who made her racing debut in 2015. Here's a look at who is Renee Gracie, her stint as the Renee Gracie racer, and the Renee Gracie Instagram account.

Who is Renee Gracie? Renee Gracie racer, debut in racing

Renee Gracie began her racing stint as a kart racer. She participated in the 2013 and 2014 seasons of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship. In fact, she was the first woman to have ever participated in the 2013 season of the competition. Gracie held the record of a 100 percent race finish in the 2013 season.

Who is Renee Gracie? Renee Gracie racer stint lasted three years

In 2015, Renee Gracie decided to try her luck in the Supercars Dunlop Series with Paul Morris Motosport, becoming the first full-time woman participant in 14 years. She partnered with Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro the same year, marking the first female pairing at the Bathurst 1000 race. She marked her debut year with the 12th place as her best finish. The pair again participated in the competition the very next year, to finish 14th.

Who is Renee Gracie? Lack of funds led to switch from racing

In 2017, Renee Gracie decided to move to Dragon Motor Sport. However, this time around, she could not produce exceptional results, with only one top-10 finish, despite competing in 17 races that year. A dent in their finances compelled Dragon Motor Sport to replace Gracie with Kumho Series driver Jordan Boys.

Who is Renee Gracie? Switch from Renee Gracie racer to Renee Gracie adult industry

While speaking to The Telegraph, Renee Gracie confirmed that she wasn't good at racing and felt the lack of success in the sport. She asserted that she decided to switch to the adult film industry with the backing of her entire family including her father. She claimed that a lack of funds proved detrimental to her racing career, which is why she agreed to venture into the adult film industry. Gracie, however, claimed that nothing has changed for her as she still has a business as well as another job.

Who is Renee Gracie? Father supports former racer

Renee Gracie revealed that she earns up to $25,000 (approx ₹18.8 lakh) per week through the sale of her photos and videos. Several of her images dating back to her racing days can be accessed via the official Renee Gracie Instagram account. She further claims that her monthly income has shot up from $64,750 to an astonishing $90,650. The former racer asserted that her father was proud of her switch to a new industry, while also urging the people to judge her by her success and not through what she is currently doing.

Image courtesy: Renee Gracie Instagram