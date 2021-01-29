Who Is Singing National Anthem At Super Bowl 2021? Full Half-time Show Performers List

The Super Bowl has normally been a cause for celebration in the United States and the 2021 edition will be no different. While the last year had been filled with strife and grief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no changes in the upbeat mood when it comes to the Super Bowl festivities. With less than 10 days for the action to commence, the NFL have announced the list of performers for the Super Bowl half-time show.

Who is singing national anthem at Super Bowl 2021? National Anthem Super Bowl 2021 performers

The NFL on January 19 announced the list of Super Bowl 2021 performers, who will perform at half-time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Grammy-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will collaborate for the first time to perform the national anthem ahead of the game at Raymond James Stadium. Along with the duo, Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. will also make an appearance during the pre-game festivities and is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful". It'll be interesting to see Church and Sullivan perform together, with both artists associated with completely different music genres.

While Church an acclaimed country singer, Sullivan made a name for himself in the R&B and pop genre. This is only the second duet for a Super Bowl national anthem performance following Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin's duet at the Super Bowl XL in 2006. The duo will be performing a special rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner", curated specifically for the Super Bowl.

Along with Church and Sullivan, Warren "Wawa" Snipe, a Deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. Last year, Demi Lovato had sung the national anthem, while Christine Sun Kim sang the same in sign language.

When is the Super Bowl? The Weeknd to perform at Super Bowl half-time show

The NFL also announced that Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd has been confirmed as the headline act for the Super Bowl LV half-time show. The 30-year-old Canadian, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has sold more than 75 million records globally and topped the UK and US music charts in 2020 with his fourth studio album, After Hours. Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Prince highlight a list of some of the biggest names to perform at half-time of football's biggest show. The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 7 (Monday, February 8 IST).

(Image Courtesy: Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church Instagram)