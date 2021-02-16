Who Is Vincent Jackson's Wife Lindsey VanDeweghe? A Look At NFL Star's Personal Life, Kids

On February 15, former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in Florida. The NFL community dealt with the shock, unable to believe the tragic news. Jackson was found in a hotel, while his death is still being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The former WR was 38 and was known as one of the best players in the league during his prime.

Who is Vincent Jackson's wife?

Jackson was married to Lindsey VanDeweghe. As per reports, the couple had been married for 10 years, and Jackson proposed to her in 2011 after he was inducted into the UNC Athletic Hall of Fame. He had stepped on the stage, proposing to her on stage. "I want to start a family with you. I want to spend the rest of my days with you. You are my soulmate. Will you marry me?” Jackson had said, promising to love her always.

They both got married on July 16, 2011. As per Journalistate, they lived in a $3.5 million mansion in the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. Throughout his career and after, Jackson kept his personal affairs private.

Jackson and Lindsey VanDeweghe kids

Jackson and VanDeweghe reportedly had three children together — Carter, Amaya, and Dominick. In 2020, the three-time Pro Bowl champion also made a Father's Day post on Instagram. "It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father," he wrote while quoting Barack Obama, also wishing all fathers.

Lindsey VanDeweghe Instagram account

While there was an occasional post about his children, Jackson never posted about his wife. VanDeweghe too does not have an official Instagram account. The couple was private, only appearing together a few times.

What was the cause of Vincent Jackson's death?

Three-time Pro-Bowl WR Vincent Jackson, who last played for the Buccaneers in 2016, was found deceased today at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, according to police. The death is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson was 38. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2021

A day after Jackson's family reported him to be missing, he checked into a hotel (February 11). The police, as per reports, found him safe at the hotel on Friday, after which the case was closed. As of now, no details about his death have been revealed as the investigation carries on. However, a report confirms that there was 'no sign of trauma'.

Jackson's wife and family asked for privacy in a statement later on. The statement was tweeted by Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Jackson to support military families. Sheriff Chad Chronister also made a statement on the matter, expressing his grief over the tragic death. "He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions".

Vincent Jackson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jackson's net worth was at $50 million.

(Image credits: NFL)