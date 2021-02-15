What Is Fan Controlled Football? Indoor Football Tournament Set To Compete With NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win last week ensured that the NFL season was done and dusted, but that doesn't have to be the end of the football season. The NFL has seen various competitions arise over the years, with the Alliance of American Football and XFL, but both older prematurely for a variety of reasons. However, Fan Controlled Football League is hoping to break away from that mould and here's all you need to know about the league.

What is Fan Controlled football? How does Fan Controlled Football work?

As the name suggests, the Fan Controlled Football League sees the supporters call the shots. Fans control essentially every aspect of this league. Before the season, the fans vote on rule changes, uniforms, the draft and other decisions. The fans also get to call the plays on the field. It is a small league with just four teams, with owners including football stars Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and Austin Ekeler, rapper Quavo, MLB's Trevor May, WNBA's Renee Montgomery, and NBA 2K's Ronnie Singh. The league is aimed for fast-paced action, with 7-on-7 teams playing on a 50-yard field.

Double Dippin 101 with @XMD52 on Tape Don’t Lie pic.twitter.com/OOG4MsDFb5 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021

The Fan Controlled Football League games take place every Saturday and will span six weeks. The league also does not involve any kickoffs, punts or goal posts. Fan controlled teams will start on their own 10-yard line and try to drive 40 yards downfield for a score. Instead of a field goal for the extra point, it's a 1v1 battle between a wide receiver and a defensive back. The extra point will have fans choose the WR and DB, and will allow three seconds for the quarterback to throw the ball. Fans will choose either a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line or a 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line.

One of the more interesting aspects of this league is the fact that the teams can switch players on a weekly basis. Teams will get two franchise players (selected by team owners) and fans get one keeper after the first game. The draft also sees defenses being picked as an entire group rather than individual players. The offensive line is also selected as a group much like fantasy football drafts. The weekly minimum for players is $400 to $750, plus room and board.

Fan Controlled Football schedule

Week 1

Glacier Boyz vs. Wild Aces

Beasts vs. Zappers

Week 2

Beasts vs. Wild Aces

Zappers vs. Glacier Boyz

Week 3

Zappers vs. Wild Aces

Beasts vs. Glacier Boyz

(Image Courtesy: Fan Controlled Football Twitter)