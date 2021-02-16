Vincent Jackson Congratulated The Bucs In Last Social Media Post Before Death

The NFL fraternity is reeling with shock after news broke out that former wide receiver Vincent Jackson breathed his last on Monday. Jackson had played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was 38 at the time of his death. No details of the cause of his death have been revealed.

Also Read: Vincent Jackson Cause Of Death: How Did The Beloved Former Buccaneers WR Pass Away?

Vincent Jackson death: Ex-NFL star congratulated Bucs on their Super Bowl journey

Vincent Jackson was found dead at a hotel in Brandon, Florida according to an official police statement. The former NFL star had checked in at the hotel on February 11, a day after the family had reported him to be missing. The police found him safe at the hotel on Friday and the case was closed after they had checked on his well being. The local medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed the cause of death but a statement said Jackson's body showed "no sign of trauma".

Also Read: Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James Compete For GOAT Title Amongst US Masses

Looking through his social media, one can presume that Washington was living a normal life with constant updates to his almost 40k Instagram fanbase. Fittingly, his final Instagram post before he died was in support of the Buccaneers and their journey to winning the Super Bowl 2021 earlier this month. Jackson had shared a meme on January 24, writing “#awesome win by @buccaneers! 🎉 Aaron Rodgers look at the Packers coaches in the locker room post-game. 😲 #letsgo". The post came in after the Buccaneers, led by legend Tom Brady, defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. The Buccaneers proceeded to win the Super Bowl, beating defending champions Kansas City Chiefs on February 7.

Also Read: Lombardi Trophy Maker's Daughter Wants Tom Brady To Apologise, Bucs GM Responds

Vincent Jackson is survived by his wife Lindsey Vandeweghe and three children, Carter, Amaya, and Dominick. His Instagram account is filled with posts about football and his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation to support military families, focusing on the educational, emotional, and physical health of children. The foundation tweeted on Monday that Jackson's "wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time".

Also Read: Where To Watch Fan Controlled Football? FCF Live Stream, Schedule And Format

Vincent Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having spent five years with the franchise. Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement that Jackson was a "consummate professional" and even with his accomplishments on the field. The Chargers now based in Los Angeles also released a statement, expressing their shock and sadness at Vincent Jackson's death.

(Image Courtesy: Vincent Jackson Instagram)