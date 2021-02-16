Vincent Jackson Cause Of Death: How Did The Beloved Former Buccaneers WR Pass Away?

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson was found dead in Florida on Monday morning. Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was one of the best wide receivers during his peak. The 38-year-old's death comes as a shock to many, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the Vincent Jackson death.

Vincent Jackson cause of death: How did Vincent Jackson die?

Vincent Jackson had checked in at a hotel in Brandon, Florida on February 11, a day after the family had reported him to be missing. The police found him safe at the hotel on Friday and the case was closed after they had checked on his well being. The local medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed the cause of death but a statement said Jackson's body showed "no sign of trauma". The 38-year-old, who was born to military parents, founded the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation to support military families. The foundation tweeted on Monday that Jackson's "wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time".

Three-time Pro-Bowl WR Vincent Jackson, who last played for the Buccaneers in 2016, was found deceased today at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, according to police. The death is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson was 38. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2021

Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement said, "My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions".

Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having spent five years with the franchise. Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement that Jackson was a "consummate professional" and even with his accomplishments on the field. The Chargers now based in Los Angeles also released a statement, expressing their shock and sadness at Vincent Jackson's death.

gone too soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/lQEtPjNQ4w — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 15, 2021

The statement further said, "Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field, but for the impact, he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us. We simply cannot believe he’s gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent".

The 38-year-old spent seven seasons with the Chargers from 2005, joining the Buccaneers in 2012 and playing for them for five seasons. He scored 57 touchdowns during his career and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2011 and 2012 before announcing his retirement in 2018. Overall, Jackson had 540 catches for 9,080 yards in his 12-year sojourn in the NFL and has multiple records with the Chargers and the Buccaneers.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)