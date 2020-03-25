Why Are The Olympics Held Every Four Years? The History Of Sport's Biggest Event

The Olympic Games is one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world of sports. The event is also the platform where the young and best athletes around the world get a chance to perform and win medals for their country. The original Olympics were held at Olympia every four years and since then, many countries have gone on to host the biggest sporting spectacle in the world. The gap of four years is a huge amount of time for athletes and fans to be part of the event. The question, then, which is in every fan's mind is, why are the Olympics held every four years?

Why are the Olympics held every four years? History of Olympics

The history of the Olympics goes back 3,000 years to the Peloponnese in Ancient Greece. In the history of Olympics, the event is held every four years to respect the ancient origins of the Olympic Games. In the history of the Olympics, the four-year interval is also called "Olympiad". According to the information regarding the history of Olympics, in 1894, Pierre de Coubertin launched his plan to revive the Ancient Games, and in 1896 the first Games of the modern era were held in Athens.

Why are the Olympics held every four years? History about Olympiad

Talking about the history of Olympics, during the early years of the Olympics, the term Olympiad was used for dating purposes at the time (time was counted in Olympiads rather than years). Today, an Olympiad begins on the first of January of the first year and ends on the thirty-first of December of the fourth year.

Why are the Olympics held every four years? Tokyo Olympics postponed

With the answer to "why are the Olympics held every four years" done and dusted, there is an update on the upcoming Olympics which were scheduled to be held in Tokyo. Now that the Tokyo Olympics is postponed, this would the first time that the event will not be held due to health concerns.

