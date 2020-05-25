Who Is Eddie Gunderson? Eddie Gunderson Cause Of Death, Relationship With Lance Armstrong

The Lance Armstrong documentary sent social media fans into a frenzy over the weekend with the release of its first episode. However, fans had a number of questions revolving around the Lance Armstrong documentary which included - Who is Eddie Gunderson? What was the Eddie Gunderson cause of death?. Apart from wanting to know the Eddie Gunderson cause of death, fans also asked, 'Is Eddie Gunderson Lance Armstrong's biological father?'

Eddie Gunderson cause of death: Eddie Gunderson Lance Armstrong relationship

The answer to the question 'Is Eddie Gunderson Lance Armstrong father'? is yes. Eddie Gunderson was the biological father of Lance Armstrong. Although the Lance Armstrong documentary very briefly details the youth of Lance Armstrong, a number of fans were fascinated by his childhood story and asked, 'who is Eddie Gunderson?'

Lance Armstrong could have been Lance Gunderson. pic.twitter.com/iIp6o20pee — 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 25, 2020

Eddie Gunderson cause of death: Who is Eddie Gunderson?

Although it was revealed that Lance Armstrong was the biological son of Eddie Gunderson and Linda Gayle, the question of 'Who is Eddie Gunderson' baffled fans as reports from ESPN claimed that he was an 'abusive husband'. Eddie Gunderson and Linda Gayle were briefly married for a few years but split when Lance was two years old. Eddie Gunderson was a supervisor for the newspaper service, The Dallas Morning News.

Following the split of Eddie Gunderson and Linda Gayle, Linda married Terry Keith Armstrong in 1973, a wholesale manager. Terry formally adopted Lance at the time and his surname then changed from Gunderson to Armstrong. Terry and Linda divorced when Lance was 15 years old.

Eddie Gunderson cause of death: How did Eddie Gunderson die?

On June 25, 2012, it was announced that Eddie Gunderson had passed away. Gunderson was 59 years old at the time of his death. According to The Dallas Morning News, Eddie Gunderson died due to a brief illness. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Gunderson was eager to reach out to Lance before his death but the defamed cycling great was unwilling to hear any apologies from his biological father.

Lance Armstrong worth: Lance Armstrong net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lance Armstrong is worth $50 million. The Lance Armstrong worth is boosted by the $100,000 investment he made in Uber in 2009 which is now valued at $30million. The two-time Tour de France champion had to return all of his seven Tour de France titles and awards he won after 1998 after revealing usage of performance-enhancing drugs.

