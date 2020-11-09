Why Is Antonio Brown Living With Tom Brady? How Brady's Influence Facilitated AB To Bucs

Antonio Brown is back in the NFL after spending nearly 14 months as a free agent. In September 2019, the wide receiver was released by the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) and the New England Patriots inside 20 days. A year later, he is back, teaming up with good friend Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Bucs HC Bruce Arians denied Tom Brady had much influence in AB's signing, it remains no secret that the six-time Super Bowl winner is the biggest reason Brown is playing for Tampa Bay.

Antonio Brown living with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady just played one game together, during their time with the New England Patriots last year. AB registered four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with Tom Brady. Despite AB's quick exit, the wide receiver reportedly was and still remains a good friend of Tom Brady.

Last year, when AB signed for the Patriots, he lived with Brady for some time as he looked to settle in the new city. Brady obviously downplayed his off-field friendship with the former Steelers star stating, "Anyone is welcome to stay over my house. I’ve had a lot of people over during the season and off-season. Teammates are important to me."

In 2020, Brady is once again playing the host to Antonio Brown, who is looking to settle in the Tampa, while also looking for a new home in the area. "He’s just getting settled and l know he's looking for places," Brady said. "It's nice to have him around. It's a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I'm just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out," Brady said last week.

Providing residence at the Tom Brady house in Tampa Bay isn't the only thing the quarterback has done for AB. The 43-year-old has gone out of the way to make sure Brown doesn't embroil himself in a new controversy. So much so that Brady has even vouched for the wide receiver's off-field behaviour, assuring the team’s brass that he would work daily with Brown at the facility and away from it to make sure the WR steers clear of controversy.

In his first press conference as a Bucs player, Antonio Brown opened up how Brady being at Tampa Bay made his decision very simple. The 32-year-old even said Brady helping him "see the light." Brady introduced the player to motivational speaker Tony Robbins to help with his issues of the past.

“I really thank Tony Robbins and TB12 for hooking me up with great people that can align me with my purpose and help me see the light in regard to my future," AB said during last week's press conference.

Antonio Brown stats

The 32-year-old recorded six consecutive 100-catch and 1,000-yard seasons before his controversial exit last year. In his last full season - the 2018 season with the Steelers - he led the NFL with 15 touchdowns and had 104 receptions for 1,297 yards. His Bucs debut came in an underwhelming 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Brown recorded 31 yards in three receptions.

