Why Was George Floyd Arrested? NBA, NFL Players Voice Outrage

In yet another incident of police brutality against African-Americans, the tragic murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has quickly become the subject of massive outrage in the United States. Floyd, a 46-year-old resident of Minnesota, passed away on Monday after he was subdued by a police officer for almost seven minutes in front of bystanders on a street. The tragic incident has prompted several riots in Minneapolis, with the general consensus among the public being the police officers should be charged with murder.

Why was George Floyd arrested? George Floyd forgery claims

According to a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department, four officers responded to a call about a man suspected of forgery. The police claim Floyd initially resisted the arrest and he allegedly 'appeared under the influence'. He physically resisted the orders from the officials which resulted in a tussle between the 46-year-old and a police officer named Derek Chauvin. The tussle resulted in Floyd being pinned by Chauvin face down for several minutes. An ambulance was later called by the officials. George Floyd was pronounced dead at 9:25 pm local time on Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to reports.

Why was George Floyd arrested? George Floyd video

Reports in the US state that police claim Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at an unnamed grocery store. The incident garnered national interest after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Recorded by a nearby bystander, the video shows a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, who was stuck face down on the pavement. The police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned him for seven minutes as Floyd appeared to be struggling and gasping for air.

Floyd can be repeatedly heard saying, "I can’t breathe,” and, “Please, I can’t breathe.” After several minutes lying face down with his hands cuffed behind his back, he becomes silent and motionless as the officer continues to choke him with his knee. Bystanders are seen pleading and begging the officer to stop, telling him the man’s nose is bleeding. Thereafter, an ambulance arrives at the scene, who felt Floyd's pulse before rushing him into the van. The video does not show what happened before the officer strangled Floyd on the floor.

Why was George Floyd killed? Is there a George Floyd criminal history?

As mentioned above, the explosive footage that unravels how Floyd was brutally pinned down by the police officer led to widespread outrage in Minneapolis. The general consensus among the African-American people being the incident is yet another example of racial profiling and unjust treatment of African-American people by the authorities.

#BREAKING USA 🇺🇸 :

— SRB BREAKING NEWS (@news_srb) May 27, 2020

According to reports, Floyd, who worked as a security guard in Minneapolis, was charged in 2007 with armed robbery in a home invasion in Houston. In 2009, he was sentenced to five years in prison. In 2014, after being released from prison, he moved to Minneapolis in search of job opportunities.

Why was George Floyd killed? Aftermath of the tragic incident

Apart from the protests in Minneapolis, the four identified police officers - Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis condemned the action of the state authorities. The FBI is conducting a federal civil rights investigation into the incident while the state bureau will conduct an independent investigation.

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.



This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

George Floyd death: NFL, NBA players react

Worlds honestly sickening. It really is..... no explanation — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 27, 2020

Everyone deserves to feel safe & protected in their communities...it's on us to use our voices and actions to make that happen.

What happened is completely unacceptable.



— Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) May 27, 2020

