Where Was The Mandalorian 2's Tython Planet Filmed? Read More

Sci-fi series The Mandalorian chronicles the journey of a bounty hunter and his intergalactic space adventures. The plot of the show has kept the audiences hooked as well because the Mandalorian battles extra-terrestrial beings as well. One of the most adored creatures from the show is Baby Yoda whose name was later revealed to be Grogu.

When the Tython was first mentioned, the fans were confused as to what it might be. But it was later revealed that Tython is a planet which was suggested by Ahsoka to Mando for training Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Planet Tython is a mythical planet located in the Deep Core of the Star Wars' galaxy. The ruins of this planet are rumoured to be the first Jedi Temple. The temple is located at the top of a mountain. Fans of the show were wondering where was The Mandalorian 2's Tython filmed? Read ahead to know the details.

Tython filming location

Where was The Mandalorian 2's Tython filmed?

According to a report by Atlas of Wonders, Tython filming location is reported to be the Texas Canyon which is located near Willcox in Arizona.

Texas Canyon, Arizona

Texas Canyon is the location where planet Tython scenes were shot at. The region is mountainous and rocky which naturally resembles the terrain of the fictional planet. This region lies between the Little Dragoon Mountains which are located in the north and the Dragoon Mountains which are located in the south. Several huge sized granite rocks can be seen in the area.

Rocky Peak Park in Simi Valley

This is one of the main of Mandalorian's filming locations. It is the highest fourth-highest point in the Santa Susana Mountains. This peak is located between Chatsworth and Simi Valley. It is sprawled over 4800 acres. People come here for hiking and to enjoy nature here.

The Mandalorian is created by Jon Favreau and has two seasons so far. The third season of the show is under pre-production. It was nominated for the 72nd Emmy Awards under the outstanding drama series and won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Three spin-off series are currently underway as well. They are titled as The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, and Ahsoka.

