Mark Hamill Responds To Fans' Love For His Return As Luke Skywalker In 'The Mandalorian'

Mark Hamill

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become one of the most anticipated series on Disney Plus. The finale episode of season two surprised everyone as Luke Skywalker made an appearance on the show. Now Mark Hamill shared his feelings on receiving all the love from fans.

Mark Hamill addresses his return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker had a digitalized cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 finale episode. Fans of the character and Star Wars franchise were surprised to see his return. The actor reacted to all the love from fans on his Twitter handle where he has more than four million followers.

He shared a fan reaction to his appearance in The Mandalorian and wrote that he has no words to describe his feelings. He mentioned that the comeback is something he will cherish forever. The actor stated that he was overwhelmed and moved by fans’ responses to all the scenes having Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

Hamill tweeted that he is a fan of the franchise himself and knew that others would love his return. He admitted that he did not expect the response which he got. The actor mentioned that it is a rollercoaster of emotions which he will never forget.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker appeared in The Mandalorian Chapter 16: The Rescue, directed by Peyton Reed. As the Jedi master, he meets the bounty hunter and his teammates to take Gorgu aka Baby Yoda to where he belongs. The small build-up scene as he fights the Dark Troopers earned praises from the fans. The actor appeared in the episode through the use of a CGI version of his de-aged likeness, digitally animated over a body double using motion capture. He was accompanied by the famous bot R2-D2. Now it is not confirmed if Luke would be seen ahead in the Disney Plus Star Wars series, but fans do have their hopes high.

 

 

