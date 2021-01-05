Mark Hamill Responds To Fans' Love For His Return As Luke Skywalker In 'The Mandalorian'

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become one of the most anticipated series on Disney Plus. The finale episode of season two surprised everyone as Luke Skywalker made an appearance on the show. Now Mark Hamill shared his feelings on receiving all the love from fans.

Also Read | 'Mandalorian' Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To Grogu At The End?

Mark Hamill addresses his return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker had a digitalized cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 finale episode. Fans of the character and Star Wars franchise were surprised to see his return. The actor reacted to all the love from fans on his Twitter handle where he has more than four million followers.

He shared a fan reaction to his appearance in The Mandalorian and wrote that he has no words to describe his feelings. He mentioned that the comeback is something he will cherish forever. The actor stated that he was overwhelmed and moved by fans’ responses to all the scenes having Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Fans Rally Online For Casting Sebastian Stan As Young Luke Skywalker

#NoWords-Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me-1/2 https://t.co/gzKn9IVPf6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 31, 2020

Also Read | Rosario Dawson Explains Why Ahsoka Tano Is 'so Special' In 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian'

Hamill tweeted that he is a fan of the franchise himself and knew that others would love his return. He admitted that he did not expect the response which he got. The actor mentioned that it is a rollercoaster of emotions which he will never forget.

I'm a fan myself, so I knew true fans would love it, but to see them thrilled beyond belief with the exuberance of children, whooping it up, screaming in ecstasy, the tears of sheer joy...it's a rollercoaster of emotions I'll never forget. #I_LOVE_UPFs 2/2 https://t.co/NogCFE5rqL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 31, 2020

Also Read | Jon Favreau Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 On Schedule For Filming Before 2020 Ends

Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.#ThankYouJonAndDave 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4nNjSvbvIN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2020

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker appeared in The Mandalorian Chapter 16: The Rescue, directed by Peyton Reed. As the Jedi master, he meets the bounty hunter and his teammates to take Gorgu aka Baby Yoda to where he belongs. The small build-up scene as he fights the Dark Troopers earned praises from the fans. The actor appeared in the episode through the use of a CGI version of his de-aged likeness, digitally animated over a body double using motion capture. He was accompanied by the famous bot R2-D2. Now it is not confirmed if Luke would be seen ahead in the Disney Plus Star Wars series, but fans do have their hopes high.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.