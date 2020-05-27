Inside Deontay Wilder’s $1.2 Million Mansion With Hot Tub And Fort Knox Panic Room

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is currently training for his third fight with current champion Tyson Fury. The first fight between them ended in a controversial draw and both men left the ring with their undefeated streak intact. However, in February 2020, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder and handed him the first defeat of his career. Though the date of their third bout is yet to be finalised, Deontay Wilder vowed that he’s ready to face and defeat Tyson Fury. As he gears up for his third fight against Fury, here's a look at the Deontay Wilder mansion and Deontay Wilder career earnings.

Deontay Wilder mansion worth $1.2 million

Deontay Wilder has a host of features in his $1.2 million (£1 million) mansion including a gym. After Alabama faced the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, Deontay Wilder reportedly bought more training equipment so that he could stay at home and train for his upcoming fight. According to Realtor.com, Deontay Wilder’s $1.2 million mansion doesn't just have an incredible gym, but also comes with two car garages, four beds, four baths, a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, and a panic room. The website also claims that Deontay Wilder’s Alabama mansion backs right into Lake Tuscaloosa.

It’s almost that time again,

So what round would you like to see@Tyson_Fury go down in?#BombZquad #TilThisDay pic.twitter.com/6sKs9YH32h — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) February 20, 2020

Deontay Wilder’s personal life

Deontay Wilder reportedly lives in his $1.2 million mansion with current girlfriend Telli Swift and their kids. Deontay Wilder has earlier had relationships with two more women and has four children. Wilder's first child is his daughter whose custody he shares with ex-girlfriend Helen Duncan. Wilder then married Jessica Scales-Wilder, with whom he had two more daughters and one son. After splitting with Jessica, Deontay started dating Telli Swift.

Deontay Wilder net worth

According to Forbes, Deontay Wilder was ranked 56th in 2019’s highest-paid athletes worldwide. The report claims that in November 2019, Deontay Wilder’s estimated net worth was around $30.5 million. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ made $30 million by winning boxing matches and made another $500,000 through endorsements. Deontay Wilder was paid $4 million to face Tyson Fury in 2018 and received PPV bonuses after winning the match. In 2019, Deontay Wilder reportedly received over $10 million for defeating Dominic Breazeale via first-round TKO.

