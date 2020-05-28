Tyson Fury 'dead Serious' About Fighting WWE Champion Drew McIntyre In The UK

Undefeated Heavyweight boxer and current WBC champion Tyson Fury revealed he is looking forward to another WWE PPV appearance as he went on to hint at a potential matchup against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago. Tyson's comments were taken lightly at the time until Tyson Fury claimed he was “dead serious” about the matchup this week. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre climbed up the ladder to be an A-lister on the current WWE roster after vanquishing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. While most of WWE superstars have already expressed an interest in facing Drew McIntyre for the title, Tyson Fury has now arrived from the boxing world to call out ‘The Chosen One’ for an in-ring face-off.

Tyson Fury says he is “dead serious” about facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

While speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday, Tyson Fury was asked about his future plans regarding a short movie cameo or a cross-over fight in some other organisation and the WBC champion said, “I'm too busy to do a 'Tyson Fury Life Story' or become an actor or something like that. I can't do that right now,". However, when asked about a fantasy matchup opposite current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Tyson Fury welcomed the idea with open arms.

Tyson Fury claimed that Drew McIntyre has done some "pretty amazing things" in WWE and it’s great to have him as the first British WWE World Champion. "Congratulations, Drew. And you know, I think it would be a massive showdown in the UK and one to watch, for sure. I think everyone would be inspired and love to watch it," Tyson Fury told BT Sport.

Tyson Fury made his WWE debut last year at Crown Jewel and went on to lock horns with Braun Strowman in his very first match. Tyson Fury successfully defeated Braun Strowman in the contest and went on to deliver a stern message to the WWE Universe. While Fury parted ways with WWE in order to face Deontay Wilder for the WBC title later, 'The Gypsy King' teased that he would return to the WWE ring in the near future. His recent comments regarding Drew McIntyre implies Fury has, in fact, found his next WWE opponent. It remains to be seen whether WWE goes ahead with this idea, in what could give WWE ratings a major shot in the arm.

Image courtesy: WWE and WBC Twitter