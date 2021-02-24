Tiger Woods Was Headed To Meet NFL's Drew Brees, Justin Herbert Before Horrific Car crash

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash that might have drawn curtains to his iconic golf career. The 45-year-old was alone in the Genesis SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in LA, California. However, Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, revealed that the 15-time major winner was on his way to meet up with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert when the accident took place.

Tiger Woods car crash: Golf legend suffers career-ending leg injuries

Woods was quickly rushed to the hospital after local authorities arrived at the scene of the accident and pulled him out through the car's windshield. Reports and images indicated that the vehicle sustained "major damage" while Woods was serious but stable on his way to the hospital. The golf star's agent, Mark Steinberg, later confirmed that Woods underwent surgery on his leg, which could all but put an end to his glorious golf career.

In a statement released by Woods' team on Wednesday, it was revealed that Woods sustained multiple injuries on both his legs. Woods' condition was confirmed to be 'stable' and 'responsive' in the hospital. However, authorities reported that the golfer might have been travelling at high speeds near the area that is prone to accidents, which is why he might have lost control of the vehicle. Authorities also claimed that the accident might have been fatal had Woods not fastened his seatbelt and if the airbags hadn't been deployed at the time of the crash.

Tiger Woods and Drew Brees planned to meet for photoshoot?

According to reports from ESPN, Tiger Woods was running late for a photo shoot with New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees and LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert when the crash occurred at around 7:15 AM ET, about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. It is believed that Woods was also set to have a golf lesson planned for the NFL stars at the Rolling Hills Country Club.

This was @TigerWoods and @DwyaneWade just yesterday - Woods was driving to meet Drew Brees and Chargers QB Justin Herbert out at the same course today, reports @ShelleyESPN. pic.twitter.com/ua0rql3xgp — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 24, 2021

Woods was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement. A tweet on Monday showed Woods in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade. On Monday, Woods had been filming with NBA legend Dwyane Wade. Last weekend, Woods hosted a PGA Tour event in the area but didn't play in it as he recently underwent back surgery.

