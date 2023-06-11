Will WTC final be moved to reserve day? Check latest weather update for high-voltage day 5

The WTC Final- Ind vs Aus- is ideally poised to get a deserved winner. On Day 5, Australia would seek 7 wickets whereas India would be looking to score 280 runs and chase down the record score of 444 runs. While the match hangs in balance, there is another entity that can come into play, and if it does it will play spoilsport.

While so far all four days have remained rain-free and Day 5 could also see bright sunshine. However, the weather forecast tells a different story and portrays that there are chances of a rain interruption during the day. So, will it the play move to the reserve day? Let's contemplate by looking into the weather update.

Will WTC final be moved to reserve day? What's the weather report of Day 5?

According to the weather app Accuweather, there are likely chances of a rain delay as a yellow warning of thunderstorm is prevalent from 12 Pm to 9 PM local time. Moreover, the probability of precipitation is 99%. A total of 4 hours of rain is probable, thus, the component that stayed away till now may make its presence felt on a conclusive day.

If the day gets washed out then in that case there is a provision of a reserve day. So, the threat of a shower won't be able to dampen the chances of a result. But if indeed it starts pouring and does not stop then in that scenario the match will be adjudged as a draw and the trophy will be shared.

However, it is too early to come up with a conclusion. As of now, we can go forward with the possibility that a full day of action is set to take place. A full day's play is what both teams would fancy, as Australia are 7 wickets away and India would want 3 sessions of play to materialise the historic chase.

What do you think, will the rain hamper play? If it does it will be the second final in a fortnight that will move to reserve day. The first one was the IPL 2023 final.