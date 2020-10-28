World Series MVP 2020: Dodgers' Corey Seager Wins Award After Phenomenal Postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager wrote his name into the history books after he was crowned the 2020 World Series MVP with LA beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 6. Although the 26-year-old went hitless in the final game of the World Series, Seager was phenomenal throughout the Fall Classic and played a pivotal role in helping the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988. Prior to being awarded the World Series MVP, Seager earned the honour for the League Championship Series earlier in October.

LA Dodgers 2020 MLB World Series champions after Game 6 win over Tampa Bay Rays

Dave Roberts' LA Dodgers sealed the 2020 World Series with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday. The Dodgers recorded back-to-back wins after the series was tied at 2-2 to win their first World Series in 32 years. It was the seventh overall World Series title triumph for the Dodgers as Corey Seager won the MVP award for his stunning displays against the Tampa Bay Rays.

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/rlvVkSwXhp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020

Corey Seager World Series stats: Dodgers star's impressive overall displays against Tampa Bay

In the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Seager batted .400 with two homers, five RBIs and six walks, including a sixth-inning grounder that allowed teammate Mookie Betts to speed home from third base with the go-ahead run in Game 6. Seager smashed a home run during a multi-hit performance in Game 2 and was in stellar form in Game 4 when he went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI.

He also had a key RBI single in Game 5 as the Dodgers bounced back from a defeat in Game 4 and seized control of the series to eventually be crowned champions.

Corey Seager batting average: Dodgers star's incredible postseason stats

Overall, Seager finished his postseason batting with.328 (22 for 67), eight homers, 20 RBIs and 11 walks. He hit .310 with five homers and 11 RBIs over the seven-game win over Atlanta in the NL Championship Series, including three homers as the Dodgers fought back in Games 5 and 6 to tie the series. Seager drove in runs during five consecutive plate appearances as well, starting with his last two at-bats in Game 2.

