The ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has entered its 6th day. The sit-down protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is off to a new start after they called it off in January. The demand for lodging an FIR over multiple charges has remained the utmost demand of the wrestlers so far. The legendary Kapil Dev has voiced his opinion on the matter and lent his support to the wrestlers.

The wrestlers' protest against the WFI Chief has Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat at the forefront. They and several other wrestlers are rallying to get Brij Bhushan Singh arrested. The second round of protests sparked massive waves that have brought imminent personalities speaking out over the situation. The protesting wrestlers may not have received the support they expected from IOA chief P.T. Usha. She pointed fingers and accused them of tarnishing the country's image. However, Kapil Dev showcased some backing for them.

Kapil Dev lends support to wrestlers

ALSO READ | Hurts to see athletes on streets: Neeraj Chopra tweets in support of protesting wrestlers

The Haryana Hurricane took to Instagram Stories and shared an image of Punia, Phogat, Malik, and the protesting wrestlers from the site. He wrote, "Will they ever get justice?" and tagged Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

Wrestlers Protest: Sehwag, Harbhajan and Irfan Pathan speak out

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan also came forward for the wrestlers and showcased their support. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation and are 'pained' to see the wrestlers protest on the streets for justice.

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।

बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023

Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan's backing could boost the wrestlers' morale as they fight the WFI chief. But the 1983 World Cup hero was not the only one showcasing aid, as Olympic star Neeraj Chopra also came forward with his statement on Twitter. He sought some quick action over the situation so the wrestlers get the justice they wanted.

ALSO READ | Wrestlers Protest: Plea Seeking FIR Against WFI chief Brij Bhushan to be heard in SC today

The protestors' are now knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court as they filed a petition after no action was taken against the WFI Chief despite the promises. No FIR has been lodged till now. However, since CJI DY Chandrachud is taking the allegations seriously, there is a ray of hope for the wrestlers fighting for justice on the streets.