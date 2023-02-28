WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Accepts Challenge For WrestleMania 39

The February 27 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured several interesting segments, including the Women’s tag team championship match between defending champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY and Becky Lynch & Lita. The red brand show opened with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso making their way out to the ring, ahead of their match against the Street Profits. The Bloodline earned a victory over Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford as Solo Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike on Dawkins to win the match by pinfall.

As Solo and Jimmy continued to attack the Street Profits after the match, Kevin Owens made a surprise entry and saved Fort with a stunner on Uso. In the next segment, Brock Lesnar accepted the challenge to fight Montel Vontavious Porter and Omos. Up next, Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable with Cross Rhodes. The American Nightmare spoke about his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns after the match and revealed he will be on SmackDown this week.

What else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw?

While Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley cut a backstage promo, talking about the Mysetrio family reunion last week, Ripley shed light on her SmackDown women’s championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Going ahead in the show, Asuka claimed a victory over Carmella by submission with the Ode to Jim Breaks.

Becky Lynch and Lita get crowned as new Women’s Tag Team Champions

After several exciting segments featuring superstars like Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley, four women superstars walked out for the main event of the evening. After a high-voltage match, Becky and Lita claimed a victory over Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bayley was seen helping her Damage CTRL teammates during the match, while Trish Straus helped the eventual champions.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full results for February 27 episode