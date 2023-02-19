Brock Lesnar And Lashley Create Ruckus To Lift Up WWE Elimination Chamber; WATCH

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesner squared off in the main card at Elimination Chamber 2023. This was the third time the two heavyweights collided in the ring. Ahead of this much-anticipated encounter, both the men had victory a piece over each other.

Brock Lesner Vs Bobby Lashley was pitted to be the fixture to watch out for and it did deliver. The fight saw an immense build-up where both superstars exchanged several heated moments, including the face-off in the 30-men Royal Rumble match. While the fight was supposed to be intervention-free however an 11th-hour segment between Lashley and Bray Wyatt gave birth to the possibility of Wyatt getting involved in the action. So, what transpired in the end, here's a report.

Brock Lesnar and Lashley create absolute ruckus

The initial stages saw both men going at it, Lesnar showcased his familiar move of picking the opponent and taking it toward the turnbuckle. However, Lashley broke free and the big moves ensued. The Spears and F5s galore inside the first 5 minutes of the match. Both inflicted three of each. Lashley followed it up with a strong hold locked in the Hurt Lock and with all efforts not enough to break free, the Beast Incarnate low-blowed Lashley. The referee who had a clear view of that disqualified the former WWE Champion to give Lashley the win.

The action did not culminate there as Lasnar took out his frustration on the referee and then picked Lashey for another F5. Lasner then took the action outside, where he simultaneously threw Lashley and the Referee on the announce table. The crowd enjoyed the ruckus created by Lesnar,

With another non-definitive end, the segment between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is likely to continue and another meeting at the show of shows is highly probable. Now all eyes would be on the weekly shows where the two will again come face to face.