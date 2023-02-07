Quick links:
Image: WWE
At the February 6, 2023, tapping of the Monday Night Raw fans witnessed an action-packed show featuring superstars like Edge, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, etc. At the event, after weeks of waiting, the WWE Universe got to see Bayley face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage this week. The long-time rivals were supposed to have this match during Raw XXX, but it was bumped from the show due to timing issues.
We also saw more Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for both the men's and women's divisions. Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Carmella and Mia Yim battle in a Fatal 4-Way for a spot in the women's Chamber while the men had two singles matches. Montez Ford Vs Elias, and Damian Priest took on Angelo Dawkins.
Edge and Beth Pheonix opened the show and the Judgement Day came out to interrupt them. The segment concluded with a setting up of the mix tag team match between the teams of Edge & Pheonix and Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley. The tag match will take place the Elimination Chamber. Following this, Damian Priest and Angelo Dawkins fought it off for a spot inside the men's chamber match. The next big match that took place was the Fatal 4-Way for a spot in the women's Chamber match. Carmella, Niven, Yim and LeRae were all fighting for one of the last two spots.
The show also saw the in-ring appearance of Brock Lesnar who delivered a strong statement to his opponent to be, Bobby Lashley. the Beast incarnate F5ived the Almighty. Another highlight of the show was when Cody Rhodes interacted with Paul Haymen to further the storyline which also involves the WWE Champion Roman Reigns.
The main event of the show was the steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, and surprise-surprise Lita returned to influence the result of the match. Find out below what was the result of the match.
Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest
Winner: Damian Priest
Grade: B
Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis
Winner: Dexter Lumis
Grade: C
Carmella vs. Piper Niven vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae
Winner: Carmella
Grade: C
Alpha Academy vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
Winners: Alexander and Benjamin
Grade: B
Asuka vs. Chelsea Green
Winner: Asuka
Grade: C
Elias vs. Montez Ford
Winner: Montez Ford
Grade: B
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch
Winner: Becky Lynch
Grade: A
Congratulations to Becky Lynch for successfully defeating Bayley ins a Steel Cage 👏👏👏— Worldwide Wrestling Universe (@Wrestle_The_One) February 7, 2023
Lita is BACK to destroy Damage CTRL 🔥🔥🔥#wweraw #wwe pic.twitter.com/1yueCqoUY9