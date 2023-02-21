Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 21 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Theory beats Edge to retain US title, Becky Lynch & Lita earn Title shot
Raw opened with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' promo, where Owens offered Zayn to team up against the Bloodline.
Sami Zayn then defeated Baron Corbin in an official match.
Mustafa Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler in the next match.
Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had a heated exchange of words in the next segment of Raw.
Up next, Asuka earned a victory over Nikki Cross.
Seth Rollins beat The Miz in the next segment of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Damage CTRL accepted a challenge for a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Becky Lynch and Lita.
Bronson Reed thumped Chad Gable in the next match of the red brand show.
Austin Theory won the US Championship Title match against Edge in the main event of Raw.
Edge was attacked by Finn Balor at the end of the main event.
