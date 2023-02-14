WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights, Surprises And More From February 13 Show

The February 13 episode of WWE Raw marked the final red brand show for the promotion, ahead of the much-exciting Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV. The show featured several exciting segments featuring notable superstars like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Becky Lynch among others. In the first match of the night, Judgement Day earned a victory over The Street Profits, before Edge and Beth Phoenix saved the Profits.

Rhea Ripley then came out to save Dominik Mysterio from getting beaten up. The next segment of the show was scheduled to hold the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for their match at Elimination Chamber. Both heavyweights were involved in a brutal brawl, with Lesnar getting taken out and Lashley signing the contract.

Cody Rhodes motivates Sami Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns

In the next segment, Piper Navin defeated Mia Yim but both women failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. Up next, Sami Zayn made his way out to the ring and called out the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes. The Royal Rumble 2023 winner Rhodes fueled an under-confident Zayn to defeat the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, before winning his match against Baron Corbin.

Going ahead in the show, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross featured in a six-woman tag match, which was also a Raw vs SmackDown showdown. These superstars will also lock horns at Elimination Chamber to determine Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s challenger at WrestleMania 39. Carmella, Asuka and Nikki Cross ended up winning the game. Bronson Reed defeated Mustafa Ali in the next segment of Raw, before The Miz hosted Seth Rollins on Miz TV.

The interview quickly turned into a brawl as Miz got on Seth’s nerves for getting eliminated from the 30-man Royal Rumble 2023 match by Logan Paul. Austin Theory also made an appearance, as the three superstars beat each other down. Up next, Rick Boogs won his match against The Miz, before Bayley and Becky Lynch faced a defeat at the hands of Bianca Belair, failing to enter the Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Winners and Grades