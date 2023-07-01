WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns and Usos went on all out war ahead of Civil War match

WWE SmackDown Results: The final show before the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view showcased some pulsating high-flying wrestling action. The biggest selling point of tonight was Roman Reigns' return. Moreover, a couple of title fights were scheduled to take place.

The Friday Night SmackDown went back to ever-vocal O2 arena and indeed the UK crowd was loud with their reactions. On, the show undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Usos before the touted civil war match at MITB. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put their tag team titles on the line against the team of Pretty Deadly.

WWE SmackDown Results

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs Kit Wilson and Elton Prince- Pretty Deadly, for the Undisputed Tag Team titles: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn win by pinfall with a Helluva Kick from Zayn on Kit Wilson to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Austin Theory vs. Ridge Holland: The United States Champion Austin Theory picked up a win after being dominated throughout the match. Theory won via rolling pinfall.

Bayley (c) vs. Shotzi Blackheart (Money in the Bank Ladder Match Entry): Following the backstage action which saw Ivo Sky accepting the match on behalf of Bayley last week, this week Bayley squared off in the squared circle against Shotzi. The former Women's champion put her MITB spot on the line in the match. Shotzi made a dominating start and was made to look more powerful. However, Bayley picked the victory following the interference by Sky.

LA Knight vs. Pete “BUTCH” Dunne vs. Santos Escobar: In the triple threat match between the premier contenders for the MITB briefcase, home-town fighter BUTCH won and made a statement after climbing the ladder to reach the hanging MITB prize.

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship): In the pre-main event Asuka took on The Queen, with former champion Bianca Belair also present at the ringside. Belair's intrusion was expected in the match and she got her way in by attacking Asuka. The match ended in a disqualification win of Asuka.

Roman Reigns addresses WWE Universe ahead of WWE MITB: From "we the ones" to "only the one", Reigns asked for an apology and acknowledgment from the Usos. Soon Usos made their way and made their intentions clear of pinning Roman Reigns. As Jimmy and Jey walked into the ring, it did not take much time for the civil war to begin. As things got out of control, security personnel arrived only to receive superkicks and suffer the wrath of Roman Reigns.

The second title fight of the night was between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, where the empress of tomorrow made her way for her first title defense since winning it back at WWE Night of Champions. Aside from that, Logan Paul made an appearance on the Greyson Waller effect.