WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns and Usos went on all out war ahead of Civil War match

WWE SmackDown Results: The final show before the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view showcased some pulsating high-flying wrestling action. The biggest selling point of tonight was Roman Reigns' return. Moreover, a couple of title fights were scheduled to take place.
The Friday Night SmackDown went back to ever-vocal O2 arena and indeed the UK crowd was loud with their reactions. On, the show undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Usos before the touted civil war match at MITB. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put their tag team titles on the line against the team of Pretty Deadly.
The second title fight of the night was between Charlotte Flair and Asuka, where the empress of tomorrow made her way for her first title defense since winning it back at WWE Night of Champions. Aside from that, Logan Paul made an appearance on the Greyson Waller effect.