Usos betray Roman Reigns as Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn retain tag team championship - WATCH

At the WWE Night of Champions 2023, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa squared off against the WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. With the tensions brewing among the members of the Bloodline, the Usos were expected to play a part in the match, and like with all the many past fights of Tribal Chief, the Samoan duo tried to be the ally of their head of the table. However, this time the Usos turned against their brothers.

In a bid to bring back the Tag Team Tiles to the Bloodline, Roman Reigns snubbed the Usos and paired up with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Solo Sikoa was proving to be the differentiator and to end the title reign of Zayn and Owens, The Usos also appeared. However, they inadvertently kicked Sikoa, which agonized Roman Reigns. Reigns told Usos to leave the ring but Jimmy Uso, who already was shown discontent with Reigns on the weekly shows, finished the job this time by kicking Reigns not once but twice.

Watch the shocking betrayal of the Usos on Roman Reigns

Following Jimmy Uso's two devastating superkicks, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion fell outside the ring. Inside the current champs were ready to pounce on Solo Sikoa. Zayn and Owens applied their finishing moves on Solo to retain the Tag Team Titles.

La traición completa de los Usos a Roman Reigns. El final de The Bloodline. Cine. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/bNdCpqxPkE — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) May 27, 2023

With this result, it can be safely stated that the Bloodline is officially over. The timing of it cannot be better as this week on Friday Night SmackDown Roman Reigns will celebrate his non-stop WWE Universal Title reign of 1000 days. The celebration is now definitely ruined but it will be intriguing to see what happens in this storyline. What do you think what's in store? Will Roman Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take on the Usos next? And moreover, we could also witness the next challenger for the WWE Universal Title. All things point at AJ Styles though. However, we would have to wait and see what happens next.