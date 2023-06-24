WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos destroy Roman Reigns' ally with repeated superkicks

Quick links:
Why you're reading this: After last week's family drama that led to the official end of The Bloodline, The Usos once again came to the ring to deliver some more kicks on their cousin. Aside from that, Rey Mysterio and LA Knight were scheduled to carry forward their rivalry. Moreover, the women's tag champs Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey were also scheduled to make an appearance.
The Usos kicked off the week's blue brand with the follow-up of the main event of last week's WWE SmackDown. The former tag team champions are lined up to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank event. Thus, a statement needed to be delivered, and the Usos did the Usey way in tonight's main event by delivering repeated kicks on Soloa Sikoa in his match against Sheamus.
Since SmackDown is a 2-hour show, thus, no further promos were cut. However, in another segment related to Solo Sikoa, he orchestrated an attack on Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland backstage, which propelled Sheamus to address the WWE Universe and issue a challenge to Sikoa.
*Roman Reigns remained absent from the show.