WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos destroy Roman Reigns' ally with repeated superkicks

Why you're reading this: After last week's family drama that led to the official end of The Bloodline, The Usos once again came to the ring to deliver some more kicks on their cousin. Aside from that, Rey Mysterio and LA Knight were scheduled to carry forward their rivalry. Moreover, the women's tag champs Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey were also scheduled to make an appearance.

3 Things you need to know:

The Usos targetted Solo Sikoa and left him lying in the middle of the ring

Sheamus vs Solo Sikoa took place at the main event

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler got the opportunity to unify titles

Major Highlights from WWE SmackDown

The Usos kicked off the week's blue brand with the follow-up of the main event of last week's WWE SmackDown. The former tag team champions are lined up to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank event. Thus, a statement needed to be delivered, and the Usos did the Usey way in tonight's main event by delivering repeated kicks on Soloa Sikoa in his match against Sheamus.

Since SmackDown is a 2-hour show, thus, no further promos were cut. However, in another segment related to Solo Sikoa, he orchestrated an attack on Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland backstage, which propelled Sheamus to address the WWE Universe and issue a challenge to Sikoa.

WWE SmackDown Results

Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight : After incurring a defeat against Santos Escobar last week, Knight picked up a surprisingly clean victory over WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler predictably defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the WWE and NXT women's tag titles

Street Profits vs Pretty Deadly; Tag Team Action Ensues: The Pretty Deadly have maintained their initial push and scored a victory over the Street Profits.

Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans: Ahead of the next week's match against SmackDown women's champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair revisited her rivalry with Lacey Evans. Flair got the victory and after the match, the Empress laid out an attack on the Oueen.

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa: The main event of the night successfully engaged the crowd, who acknowledged the match with "this is awesome" chants. It was an end-to-end affair but ended in a no contest.

*Roman Reigns remained absent from the show.