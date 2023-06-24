Solo Sikoa's hilarious botch during WWE SmackDown will leave you rolling on floor | WATCH

Why you're reading this: Solo Sikoa and Sheamus squared off inside the squared circle for the first time on WWE SmackDown. The match became official after Sikoa's vicious attack on Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland. The match successfully engaged the crowd but towards the end became a subject of a hilarious botch.

3 Things you need to know

Sheamus took on Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE SmackDown

The match became official after Sikoa attacked Ridge Holland

The match suffered a major botch

Also Read | Top WWE Superstar And MITB Contender Reveals Vince McMahon's Role In Creative Decisions

Solo Sikoa's major botch during WWE SmackDown will leave you rolling on the floor

Following the segment where the Usos parted ways from the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline, this week a raging Solo Sikoa appeared on the blue brand. The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland came at the end of the Samoan's fury, and a spike that followed left him subdued backstage. The leader of the Brutes' Shaemus did not accept the demeanor of Sikoa and in turn issued a challenge. Thus, the main event of the night was set.

As the potential WWE Champion and after what had transpired last week, it was expected that Solo would be shown in the dominant light. However, the match turned out to be an even contest, acknowledged by the crowd with "this is awesome" chants. The spectators thoroughly enjoyed Caltic Wrrior's Beats of Bodhran and the white noise that followed gave an impression that the Irish warrior could go all the way over Sikoa, who has been pushed ever since he made his debut. However, it wasn't to be as Sikoa countered the Celtic Slam and successfully delivered Samoan Spike. After enduring the spike, Sheamus fell outside and then came arguably the most conspicuous botch ever.

As Sikoa measured Sheamus for a running contact outside of the ring, he completely missed the target and in turn hit the barricade. As Sikoa's movement was slow the botch became quite discernible to the naked eye. Watch the incredible miss to believe it yourself.

Also Read | When is Randy Orton finally making his WWE return? Here's a massive update

Moreover, what added to the satire was that no contact move became the concluding point of the match as the referee adjudged Shemus in no position to continue after enduring a seemingly painless attack. The action though did not end there as after the bell rung, Solo Sikoa put Sheamus through the announcer's table. But he could not make a further statement as The Usos appeared and super kicked their cousin not once, twice, or thrice but four times to leave him lying in the middle of the ring.