Rob Gronkowski Wins First-ever Championship In WWE, Pins Mojo Rawley For 24/7 Title

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is now the WWE 24/7 champion. The 30-year-old pinned his friend Mojo Rawley on the second night at WrestleMania 36 to win his first championship in the WWE. Rob Gronkowski, who was also the host of WrestleMania 36, almost won the title on Night 1 but Mojo Rawley stopped Gronkowski from pinning R-Truth - the former 24/7 champion - before Rawley himself pinned Truth for the title.

Wrestlemania 36 results: Rob Gronkowski wins 24/7 title

Mojo Rawley's stint as champion was short-lived after Rob Gronkowski capitalised on a chaotic chase to pin Rawley for the 24/7 championship. The former NFL star ended up jumping off a small balcony into a large group of wrestlers who were chasing after Rawley for the title. As per WWE, the 24/7 title, as the name suggests, can be defended anywhere at any time of the day. After the chaos settled, it was Gronkowski who walked away with his first WWE title.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and DJ Marshmello are among the non-wrestlers to have lifted the 24/7 championship in the past.

Wrestlemania 36 results: Rob Gronkowski wins 24/7 title, feud with Mojo Rawley?

WWE might be teasing Rob Gronkowski's first major feud after officially signing a contract with the company. Portrayed as good friends, Gronkowski helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 when he made his way into the ring to viciously tackle Jinder Mahal. Mahal was later eliminated by Rawley for the win.

However, after being denied of his chance at WWE gold, Gronkowski made his intentions clear when he declared he is coming for Mojo Rawley. Speaking to WWE.com, Gronkowski said, "I’ve won three major championships in my life and that’s cool and all, but that’s in the past. I wouldn’t mind winning the 24/7 title before the end of tonight. I’m here at WrestleMania, I want that title."

It'll be interesting to see how WWE builds the feud between Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley after WrestleMania 36 and most importantly, how long the company keeps the title with Gronkowski.

