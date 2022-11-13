Alex Hales Disagrees With Rahul Dravid's Stance On Overseas Leagues: 'It's A Shame...'

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign ended in disappointment after they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of England in the semi-finals. England registered an emphatic 10-wicket win against the Men in Blue by chasing down the target of 169 runs with four overs to spare.

Following the performance, Rahul Dravid was asked if the lack of overseas cricket among the Indian cricketers was a potential reason for their poor performance. After Dravid admitted that England had an advantage because of their previous experience playing in Australia, Alex Hales replied to the Indian head coach's verdict.

Hales believes it's a shame Indians don't play overseas cricket

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England, Alex Hales said, "It’s a shame that Indian guys don’t get a chance to play in different leagues. It would be good for everyone, benefit them and benefit the leagues to have the best players in the world playing."

Hales then went on to comment upon his own experience playing in Australia by adding, "Adelaide is a ground where I’ve played a lot of cricket in the past and enjoyed some success. To have that sort of mindset before you head out there on a big occasion probably settles the nerves a bit and gives you confidence that you can put on a performance like that. Anytime you get the chance to play in foreign conditions makes you a better cricketer and makes you understand those conditions."

Hales' remarks come after Rahul Dravid explained why Indians are not permitted to play in overseas leagues. "I think it’s very difficult for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right in the peak of our season. I think it’s a huge challenge for us. Yes, I think a lot of our boys maybe do miss out on the opportunities of playing in a lot of these leagues, but if you were to — it’s really up to the BCCI to make that decision," explained the Team India head coach.

"The thing is it’s (BBL) right in the middle of our season, and with the kind of demand, there would be for Indian players, if you allowed all of them to play in these leagues, we would not have a domestic cricket. Our domestic trophy, our Ranji trophy would be finished, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished," added Dravid.