The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirmed on Friday that Jasprit Bumrah has been replaced by Mohammed Shami in India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Earlier this month, a 14-member strong squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma traveled to Australia for the World Cup, as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to an injury. While Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar were seen as the front-runners to replace Bumrah, BCCI announced Shami’s inclusion a day before ICC’s deadline ends.

Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Announcing the development on their website, BCCI said, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly”.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shami replaces Bumrah In India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup



Details 🔽https://t.co/nVovMwmWpI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2022

Shami's return to India's T20I squad

That Shami would replace Bumrah in the main squad was reported by PTI last month.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly. The tournament will be held from October 16 to November 13.

Bumrah has been ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to stress related injury on his back.

Shami had last played in T20 Internationals during the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for CIVID-19 and had to remain in isolation. On return he had to prove his fitness before NCA approved his trip to Australia.

Shami has played 17 T20Is and has taken 18 wickets.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

(with PTI inputs)