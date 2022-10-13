India Pacer Mohammed Shami Confirms Participation At T20 World Cup In New Post; See Pics

The injury to Jasprit Bumrah was a huge setback for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. The BCCI also did not name any replacement for their star pacer which led to a debate about which players will take his place in the T20 World Cup squad. Mohammed Shami and Deepak were on the standby list to take the final spot in the team. However, an injury to Chahar, meant Shami was the front-runner to fly Down Under. With just a few days left before Team India's T20 World Cup campaign gets underway, the pacer has provided an update about his travel to Australia.

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami to join Team India in Australia

On Friday, PTI while quoting a source reported that Mohammed Shami, who is slowly and surely getting match-fit will be Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup. The source had said, The source said, "Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining sometime next week,". While there was no revelation regarding his travelling date earlier, the pacer posted a picture on Wednesday of himself inside the flight via his Instagram account travelling to Australia from Bengaluru.

India are currently in Perth where they will be playing their final practice match against the Western Australia team on Thursday, October 13. After the completion of the match, Rohit Sharma's team will be travelling to Brisbane, where they will play two official World Cup warm-up matches, against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively. The squad will then move to Melbourne ahead of their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23.

Mohamad Siraj and Shardul Thakur to join India's T20 World Cup squad

While Mohamad Shami is on his way to Australia ESPNCricinfo has reported that Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will also flying to Australia and join the Indian contingent for the men's T20 World Cup. However, there is no clarity on the player who will become the 15th member of the team. Team India travelled to Australia on October 6th with 14 players. As per the report, the reserve players - Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar are not travelling at the moment. Chahar suffered an injury yet again which sidelined him from the ODI series against South Africa.