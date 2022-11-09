Best Of T20 World Cup Super 12: Major Upsets, Epic Rivalries, Nail-biting Thrillers & More

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is currently at its penultimate stage with the semi-finals all set to kick off on Wednesday. The fans are much excited about the semi-final fixtures as they have witnessed several thrilling matches in the Super 12 stage. Ahead of the first semi-final match between New Zealand and Pakistan, here’s a look at some of the major upsets, epic rivalries, and nail-biting thrillers so far in the ongoing tournament.

Netherlands stage biggest upset of the T20 World Cup 2022

One of the associate nations in the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands defeated South Africa in their final Super 12 match to stage the biggest upset of the tournament so far. After controlling the first innings, South Africa failed to chase down 158 runs and went on to lose the match by 13 runs. With the loss, South Africa’s campaign at the tournament came to an end as they were thrown out of contention for the semi-final.

Virat Kohli shines in last ball thriller against arch-rivals Pakistan

Team India kicked off their Super 12 campaign with a four-wicket win over Pakistan in a closely fought contest, in what can be said to be one of the most thrilling World Cup matches of all time. Chasing 160 runs, Virat Kohli pulled India back to the game from 31/4 and remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 53 balls. While India clinched victory in the final ball, the match will be most remembered for the former India captain’s shots which defied cricketing logic.

Ireland, Zimbabwe emerge victorious to upset eventual semi-finalists

Having already picked up a win over England in the ODI World Cup, Ireland earned a stunning victory against their neighbours in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland scored 157 runs in the 1st innings and successfully defended the revised total of 111 runs to win the game by five runs (DLS method). Going ahead in the tournament, Zimbabwe also picked a win over Pakistan.

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by a margin of 1 run in the Super 12 stage to hand Pakistan their second consecutive loss in the tournament. Despite scoring only 130 runs in the first innings, Zimbabwe pulled off a lion-hearted defense to restrict Pakistan to 129/8 in the second innings. Interestingly, Brad Evans had defended 11 runs off the final over.

Flying start in Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 for New Zealand

New Zealand kicked off the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 20 with a huge win over defending champions Australia. After scoring 200/3 in the first over, the Kiwi bowling line-up reduced Australia to 111/10 in 17.1 overs to win the game by 89 runs. Australia were eventually knocked out of the tournament after failing to advance into the semi-final.