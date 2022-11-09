New Zealand Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Details, Date, Venue, Time, Playing XI News & More

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia on November 9, Wednesday. New Zealand have had a straightforward campaign so far in the T20 WC 2022 as they qualified for the knockout stage as Group 1 winner in the Super 12 stage with three wins, one loss, and a net run rate of +2.113. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side had an equal no. of points to that of England and Australia in Group 1, but a better NRR placed them at the top.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had a dramatic beginning to their T20 World Cup 2022 as they suffered a four-wicket loss to India in the first Super 12 match. After picking a second consecutive loss against Zimbabwe in the next game, Pakistan returned to winning ways against the Netherlands, and South Africa. The Proteas side’s loss to Netherlands, followed by a five-wicket victory against Bangladesh helped the team to be in contention for a place in the prestigious summit clash.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 WC 2022 semi-final begin?

The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM IST on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will be the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 WC 2022 semi-final played?

The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 WC 2022 semi-final?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 WC 2022 semi-final?

The live streaming of the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2022 semi-final: Playing XI news

Pakistan’s predicted playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand’s predicted playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult