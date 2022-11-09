Virat Kohli Closes In On Insane T20I Milestone During India Vs England T20 World Cup Semis

Virat Kohli is closing in on a massive T20I batting record as Team India gears up to face England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Men In Blue take the field on November 10, Thursday against the English side at the Adelaide Oval, a day after New Zealand and Pakistan lock horns in the 1st semi-final. Meanwhile, the Team India stalwart Kohli is now just 42 runs away from becoming the first-ever batter to reach the tally of 4000 runs in his T20I career.

The 34-year-old has scored 3958 runs so far in 114 T20I games at an average of 52.77 and strike rate of 138.15. Indian captain Rohit Sharma follows Kohli with 3826 runs so far in his tally after playing 147 games at an average of 31.36 and strike rate of 139.68. The India duo is followed by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (3531 runs in 122 games) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (3270 runs in 97 games).

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s impressive stats since comeback

In the process of amassing the runs, the former India skipper Kohli has hit 36 fifties and a century worth 122* runs, which was his first hundred for India across formats in almost three years. After a month-long mental health break earlier this year, Kohli stormed back into form and hit 122* runs against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 to make his plans clear for the future. Since then, Kohli has hardly looked back and has played several memorable match-winning knocks for the national team.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Kohli leads the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in five games, at an average of 123.0 with the help of three half-centuries. His best knock so far in the tournament was the 82* off 53, which took India through to a 4-wicket victory over arch-rivals in the opening Super 12 match. Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian batter to be placed in the top 5 run scorers, with 225 runs in five games at an average of 75.00 and an astonishing strike rate of 193.96.

Virat Kohli is also among the top run scorers in T20Is in 2022

While Suryakumar leads the overall run-scoring charts in the shortest format of the game this year with 1026 runs in 28 games, Kohli is the 2nd highest run-scorer for India in 2022. After playing 19 games this year for the Men In Blue, the former captain’s run tally stands at 731 runs in 19 games at an average of 56.23 and strike rate of 139.23. After scoring 26 off 25 against India in their last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe, Kohli will now look to contribute to the team’s cause against England in the much-important T20 WC semi-final.