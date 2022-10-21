India are slated to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. Prior to the big-ticket clash, the question in everyone's mind is whether Team India will be able to repeat the 2007 T20 World Cup heroics in Australia. Here we will discuss five reasons why the Rohit Sharma-led side can win the tournament this year.

Team India's batting prowess

Team India has one of the best batting lineups in the competition with players such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav forming the top order of the side. India's batting has always been their strength, especially in white-ball formats. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the leading run-scorers in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar Yadav is the world's second-ranked batter in the format.

Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli roaring back to form is one of the best things that has happened to Indian cricket over the past several months. Kohli found his mojo back during the 2022 edition of the Men's T20 Asia Cup, which was held in the UAE in August-September this year. Kohli finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer and also registered his maiden international century in nearly three years. Kohli's form has been one of the biggest positives for Team India going into the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the shortest format of the game has been very impressive ever since he took over the charge from Virat Kohli. Under Rohit's leadership, India has so far won 23 of their 31 T20I matches in 2022, the most for any team in the format in a calendar year. Rohit has already proved his worth as a captain in the IPL and in a couple of tournaments for India (Asia Cup 2018, Nidahas Trophy). This is the first time Rohit will captain India in an ICC event and the side is expected to perform well under his leadership.

Hardik Pandya X-Factor

Hardik Pandya has been in great shape ever since he returned to international cricket from an injury. In the past few months, Hardik has played a crucial role for the Men in Blue with both the bat and the ball. He has helped India win several games with his all-round performances. The turnaround in Hardik's career has come ever since he got the taste of captaincy at domestic and international levels. Earlier this year, Hardik led IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win and also captained India in a 2-0 series win against Ireland.

Suryakumar Yadav's 360° play

Suryakumar Yadav has impressed one and all with his amazing batting performances in T20 Internationals since he made his debut last year. In the past few months, Yadav has risen to the second position in the ICC T20I batting rankings courtesy of his match-winning performances for India. Yadav has already scored a century in the shortest format and also has nine half-centuries to his name. His ability to play shots all around the park makes him a unique batter and could help India relive their dream of a T20 World Cup win.

Image: BCCI

