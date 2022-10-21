T20 World Cup: Which Two Teams Will Enter Super 12 From Group A & B? Scenario Explained

The final matches of the Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 are set to be played on Friday, October 21 with Ireland taking on West Indies in the first match, while Scotland and Zimbabwe will face-off in the second match of the day. West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B and only two teams from this group will be qualifying for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage of the tournament. Ahead of the crucial encounters, we take a look at the updated points table and also discuss the qualification scenario from group B.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Round 1 points table

Group A

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already qualified for the next phase, thanks to some help from UAE who defeated Namibia to register their first win in T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs, while UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs in a nail-biting contest. After topping the points table with two wins from three matches, Sri Lanka will join Australia, England, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12. Here's how the final Group A points table looks like:

Position Teams Matches Win Loss Tie No Result Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.667 2 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.162 3 Namibia 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.730 4 UAE 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.235

Group B

The matches in group B are straightforward eliminations with the losing team packing their bags and heading home. Currently, all four teams are locked on the same number of points after one win and one loss. The only thing to watch out for will be which team will take the number one position in the group. Scotland played in the Super 12 stage of last year’s T20 World Cup and will back themselves to repeat the heroics once again in Australia. Coming to the Ireland vs West Indies match, the men in maroon will have to improve their batting performance against Ireland to stand a chance of qualifying for the Super 12 stage.