Can West Indies Still Qualify For T20 World Cup Super-12 Stage Despite Loss To Ireland?

Ireland cricket team has landed the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far by defeating two-time champions West Indies in the group stage match. In a do-or-die match, Ireland showed nerves of steel to chase down the target set by the Windies with opener Paul Stirling scoring an incredible half-century to guide the team to victory. Despite the defeat, the question is whether the Windies can qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022: What are the West Indies chances to qualify for the Super 12 stage?

With all the teams in Group B locked on the same number of points before Ireland vs West Indies match, both matches were straight knockouts with the net run rate no longer a factor to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. Following the loss to Ireland, West Indies will not be qualifying for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage of the tournament as they finish at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Ireland booked their place in the next round by currently topping the points table.

Ireland vs West Indies match highlights

West Indies's failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 can be blamed on their batting lineup which failed to fire when it mattered the most. After losing the opening match to Scotland, Windies dished out a clinical performance against Zimbabwe to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive. In the final and crucial match, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first. Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis failed to trouble the scoreboard, while Johnson Charles played some attacking shots to keep the scoreboard ticking. He was dismissed by Simi Singh for 24 off 18 balls. Brandon King kept going from one end, but some disciplined bowling from Ireland bowlers did not allow West Indies to break loose. In the end, Windies could only manage 146 runs for 5 wickets.

Chasing a target of 147, Ireland openers Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie got them off to a strong start. There was no sign of nerves shown by the openers as they made good use of powerplay. Stirling and Balbirnie went after left-arm spinner Akeal Hossein forcing Nicholas Pooran to turn towards his pacers. However, both batsmen did not hold back and went after the pacers as well. Ireland scored 64 runs in the powerplay. Balbirnie was eventually dismissed for 37 off 23 balls by Akeal Hossein but Stirling continued to toil with West Indies bowlers and was well supported by Lorcan Tucker who got a lifeline after being dismissed off a no-ball. Stirling completed his half-century off 32 balls. He remained unbeaten on 65 off 46 balls as Ireland reached home in the 18th over.