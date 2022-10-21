'Never Thought I'd See This Day': Twitter Reacts In Shock As West Indies Bow Out Of T20 WC

West Indies have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after Ireland handed the two-time champions a nine-wicket defeat on Friday. Knowing a loss in the match would push them out of the tournament, the pressure was completely on the West Indian team to fare well. However, Ireland who looked impressive in the run chase against Scotland in the previous match, once again delivered a stunning performance to book a slot in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

T20 World Cup: Fans react to West Indies getting knocked out

West Indies had begun their campaign with a five-wicket loss to Scotland before bouncing back to beat Zimbabwe in their second match. The Windies beat Zimbabwe by three wickets to keep their T20 World Cup Super 12 qualification hopes alive. However, a nine-wicket loss to Ireland was the final nail in the coffin. Here's what the fans had to say about West Indies' shock defeat at the hands of 'underdogs' Ireland:

WEST INDIES, ONLY TEAM TO WIN THE ICC T-20 WC TROPHY TWICE, COULDN'T EVEN MANAGE TO QUALIFY FOR THE SUPER-12s, WOW! #Ireland #WIvsIRE — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) October 21, 2022

Truly downfall of westindies in t20s also

Can't imagine wc without wi#WIvsIRE — Charles😎 (@Charles58093153) October 21, 2022

Ireland shows how to play cricket in Australia #T20WorldCup #WIvsIRE — Bala Thiyagarajan ☻︎ (@Bala4Vijay) October 21, 2022

West Indies isn't same since you left pic.twitter.com/dJ5DogLZ4F — Labeed (@Labeed_Siddiqui) October 21, 2022

West Indies have not been the same since this Don left the team. pic.twitter.com/sjvlh5Xz9B — supremo. (@only4Virat) October 21, 2022

The sad and sorry state of West Indies cricket - once the Kings of cricket, now they fail to get through the qualifying stage of the T20 World Cup #T20worldcup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 21, 2022

Clive lloyd in 1975 in his wildest of dreams would have never thought of their mighty west indies knocked out by an associate nation team that of in a qualifier of an icc tournament #crickettwitter #T20WorldCup — Swastik Dash (@Swastik_45) October 21, 2022

T20 WC 2022: Ireland vs West Indies match highlights

Before the start of Ireland vs West Indies match, all four teams in the group had an equal number of wins and losses. Today's matches were virtual knockout games in which West Indies faltered against Ireland. Chasing a target of 147, Ireland openers Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie got them off to a strong start. There was no sign of nerve shown by the openers as they made good use of powerplay. Stirling and Balbirnie went after left-arm spinner Akeal Hossein forcing Nicholas Pooran to turn towards pacers. However, both batsmen did not hold back and went after the pacers as well.

Ireland scored 64 runs in the powerplay. Balbirnie was eventually dismissed for 37 off 23 balls by Akeal Hossein but Stirling continued to toil with West Indies bowlers and was well supported by Lorcan Tucker who got a lifeline after being dismissed off a no-ball. Stirling completed his half-century off 32 balls. He remained unbeaten on 65 off 46 balls as Ireland reached home in the 18th over. Opting to bat first West Indies could only manage 146/5 largely thanks to a fine half-century from Brandon King. He remained unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls. For Ireland Mark Adair bowled brilliantly picking up 3 wickets for 16 runs in 4 overs. Simi Singh and Barry McCarthy picked up one wicket apiece